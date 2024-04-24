Manoj Bajpayee’s Father Auditioned at FTII in the Presence of Dharmendra

Manoj Bajpayee with his father.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In Piyush Pandey’s book, 'Manoj Bajpayee: The Definitive Biography,' it was revealed that Manoj Bajpayee's father, Radhakant Bajpayee, had once auditioned in front of Dharmendra at FTII. Moreover, the book also discloses that the now-famous Gangs of Wasseypur actor wanted to get into NSD but failed to do so.
An excerpt from the book revealed that Manoj's father had coincidentally auditioned for a role at FTII. In the excerpt, quoted by his elder sister Kamini Shukla, his father had gone on a trip to Pune to visit the institution, and when he saw some auditions taking place, he also auditioned.
While the fact that Manoj could not get into NSD (National School of Drama) was also disclosed in the book. In the book, the actor talks about the fact that one of his two close friends got into college. Vijay Raj and Manoj failed but Tigmanshu Dhulia, their other friend, got in. An excerpt from the book talks about how the actor felt after his failure.
He states, ‘I failed, and it was a heart-wrenching experience because I didn’t have a plan B. I confined myself to a room. Weird thoughts persisted, and one of them was of suicide. Friends came to my support and inspired me to leave the failure behind.’
Manoj is known for his films Gangs of Wasseypur and was last seen in Killer Soup.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)