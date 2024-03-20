'Bhaiyya Ji' Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee Is Out to Seek Vengeance In His 100th Film

Speaking about the film, Bajpayee shared in a statement, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyya Ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyya Ji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one, along with the lovely team."

Speaking about his second collaboration with Bajpayee director Karki said, "With Bhaiyya Ji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength & emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyya Ji was the apt film."

Bhaiyya ji is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. The film is written by Deepak Kingrani and is slated for a 24 May release.