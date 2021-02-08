What is this Drama?: Diljit on Kangana's Remarks in Interview

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's remarks about him in an interview to a news channel. From farmers' protests to Rihanna's tweet, Kangana and Diljit have had a number of heated arguments on Twitter.
Calling Kangana's antics a 'drama', Diljit took to Twitter on Monday (8 February) to respond to the actor saying how she asked him to say that he is 'not a Khalistani' but he did not say it.
"They sit on TV and call themselves patriots. They speak like the whole country is in their hands. Punjabis have given their lives for the country whenever the need has risen. God forbid if there is a need for it today, we will do it again. And these Punjabis prick your side so much?," Diljit tweeted in Punjabi.
In another tweet he wrote, ""TV interview: 'You ask me this, I give you this answer.' What is this drama? They talk about the country, about Punjab. They want to push the debate to another angle. You want to project us however you want. Wow".
In an interview with Arnab Goswami Kangana had said, "I had challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say just once that you are not a Khalistani but he didn’t say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan.”
Published: undefined