Kangana Tweets On Diljit's Rihanna Song, the Singer Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut have yet again participated in a war of words on Twitter. It started after Diljit released a new song praising pop star Rihanna for lending support to the ongoing farmers' protests in India. Titled 'RiRi', a reference to the singer's nickname, the song features music by Intense, with lyrics by Raj Ranjodh.

Reacting to the announcement Kangana tweeted, "Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha. (Even he has come to benefit from this. How long have they been planning? It takes at least a month to prep for a video and announcement, and this libru wants us to believe it's all organic)".