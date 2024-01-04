'We Love Children': Deepika Padukone Speaks About Having Kids With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone has spoken about how she and Ranveer Singh 'hope to inculcate the same values in their children' that they have been brought up with. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika spoke about how her parents Prakash and Ujjwala Padukone raised her and her sister Anisha.

Praising her parents Deepika said, "When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”