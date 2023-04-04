Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves to 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' With Shiamak Davar

Shah Rukh Khan dances to Le Gayi Le Gayi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan who is still reeling from the box-office success of his film Pathaan has now gone viral on the internet because of a BTS video of him dancing to the song Le Gayi Le Gayi from his 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai along with the legendary Shiamak Davar and choreographer Aneesha Janet.
In the viral video SRK can be seen energetically dancing to the song. So much so that it seems like a live performance.
Take a look here:
Shah Rukh was also recently seen at the NMACC gala hosted by the Ambanis where he was dancing to the hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.'
Take a look here:
The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi releasing in June. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.
