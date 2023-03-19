Watch: Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan Dance At Alanna Panday & Ivor McCray's Wedding

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Dance At Alanna Panday's Wedding
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Social media influencer and model Alanna Panday tied the knot with her partner Ivor McCray at her Mumbai residence on 17 March. Shah Rukh Khan was also present during the wedding. The Pathaan star was seen dancing and giving a warm hug to the happy couple. Gauri Khan was also present during the festivities and was seen having a fun time.
In one of the videos, Shah Rukh can be seen hugging the couple and dancing with them during the wedding celebrations, take a look here:
In another video, Shah Rukh can be seen with Gauri standing and watching the celebrations take place.
Take a look:
Alanna and Ivor, have known each other for two years. The pair decided to tie the knot last year.
On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Jawan, which is all set to release later this year on 2 June. On the other hand, he is also currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki.
