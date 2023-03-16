'Must-Watch': Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

SRK praises Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Rani Mukerji is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with filmmaker Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, who has already watched the film, took to Twitter to pen an appreciation note for his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani and the film's production team.
SRK tweeted, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."
Take a look at SRK's tweet here:
According to the film's official synopsis, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, an immigrant Indian mother, who fought against the Norwegian government and its foster care system to win back the custody of her children.
Apart from Rani, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh, among others in pivotal roles.
Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film will hit the big screens on 17 March.
