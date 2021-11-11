Watch Sara Ali Khan's Reaction as Vicky Kaushal is Asked About His Wedding

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif will reportedly get married in December.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Reports about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding have been doing the rounds for some time. They will reportedly tie the knot in December at Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Recently Vicky was spotted with Sara Ali Khan outside a dance studio in Mumbai. The paparazzi asked the actor about his wedding. A video, which surfaced on the internet, shows the paps asking Vicky, "Vicky bhai shaadi kab hai (Vicky sir when are you getting married)?" Sara can be seen laughing in response.

Take a look at the video:

