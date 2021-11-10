Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Move Into Virat-Anushka Sharma's Building?

A source Varun Singh, who is involved in real-estate, told the publication, “Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years. He rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month.”

Singh added that Vicky Kaushal will then pay Rs 8.40 lakh monthly for a year and Rs 8.82 lakh monthly the next year.

On the career front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Vicky Kaushal was seen in Sardar Udham wherein he played the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who is known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer. He will also star in the Sam Manekshaw biopic helmed by Meghna Gulzar.