Watch: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Groove to Gehraiyaan Song 'Beqaaboo'

“All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan,” Ranveer captioned the post. To which Deepika replied, "My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You!”

Fans showered love on them. “The coolest kids on the block,” one wrote. “We always love to see you both together and happy like this @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh,” another commented.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.