Watch: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Groove to Gehraiyaan Song 'Beqaaboo'

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone have a blast dancing to Gehraiyaan's Beqaboo.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan, and Ranveer Singh has joined in too. On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a video of the two of them grooving to the song 'Beqaaboo' in their car.
“All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan,” Ranveer captioned the post. To which Deepika replied, "My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You!”
Fans showered love on them. “The coolest kids on the block,” one wrote. “We always love to see you both together and happy like this @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh,” another commented.
Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.
