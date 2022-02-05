Team 'Gehraiyaan' Talks About Working With Intimacy Coordinator & Much More

Shakun Batra’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan is set to bring four talented actors together on screen. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa — this will be a story of complicated relations.

In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the stars and the director talk about the making of film. They also discuss how having an intimacy coordinator on set affected things, how the title was finalised, the experience of working with each other, and much more.

Tune in!