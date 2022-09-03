Watch: Nagarjuna Has The Sweetest Message For Parents-to-be Alia & Ranbir

Jr NTR, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the pre-release event of Brahmastra.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna recently attended a pre-release event of Brahmastra at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. While Jr NTR was the chief guest, SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar were the presenters.
While speaking at the event, Nagarjuna was all praise for Ranbir and Alia. He also had the sweetest message for the parents-to-be, who are expecting their first child soon.
"I have seen them since their childhood. We crossed borders of age and became friends and like Tarak said, both are incredible talents in the country right now, Ranbir and Alia. It’s incredible that they both got attracted to each other. From all the Telugu people, from everybody I know, we wish that you both have a beautiful child. And who's going to be bigger than you, both of you together", the South superstar said.
Alia and Ranbir could be seen smiling and blushing.
Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on 9 September.
