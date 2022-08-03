Alia Bhatt Quizzed if She Is Fit to Work During Pregnancy, Actor Reacts

On the other end, she is working on her first Hollywood project Heart of Stone. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She was working on the film while she was pregnant. She is also starring in Karan Johar's directorial next called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh. The duo were seen together in the first episode of Koffee With Karan.

Alia is also the producer of Darlings.