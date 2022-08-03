ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt Quizzed if She Is Fit to Work During Pregnancy, Actor Reacts

Alia's next film Darlings is all set to release on 5 August.

Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Darlings also announced her pregnancy in June. She has, on numerous occasions, opened up about working during her first pregnancy. In a recent event which centred around the launch of her new song, she was asked about the same.

Alia opened up about working amid her pregnancy, talking about if she is fit or not to work, stating, “Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai (If you’re fit and healthy, you ideally don’t need to rest during pregnancy. After all, work gives me peace, acting is my passion).”

“It keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi (I will work till I am 100 years old),” she added.

On the other end, she is working on her first Hollywood project Heart of Stone. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She was working on the film while she was pregnant. She is also starring in Karan Johar's directorial next called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh. The duo were seen together in the first episode of Koffee With Karan.

Alia is also the producer of Darlings.

