'Was Replaced From a Dozen Films': Vidya Balan On Her Initial Years in Industry

Vidya Balan opens up on her initial years in industry.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@@balanvidya)
Vidya Balan, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar co-starring Pratik Gandhi, recently opened up about her struggles during her initial years in the film industry.
In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor recalled how she was replaced from a 'dozen' films and she was once tagged as 'unlucky.' "I was going through heartbreak for three years. That feeling of rejection was so strong and it was devastating. I was shattered and my will to continue on this path was shook," Balan said.
“But I have to say that the fire in my belly outshone everything else. So I would go to bed crying almost every night and I would say, ‘Ok, today was the last day I am going to give up.’ But the next morning I would be right back there and it would be square one for me. Then things began to turn. I am someone who prays a lot and I would pray a lot. So that gave me a lot of strength," she added.
When the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor was asked about her films being shelved, she further told the publication, "Forget the kind of roles that I wanted. After the film with Mohanlal got shelved, there was another Malayalam film which I was doing that got shelved. That’s when people started to brand me unlucky. That was heartbreaking."
Balan also recalled an incident where a producer refused to meet her during a shoot for a Tamil film. A few days later, she was replaced from the film. The actor said that the producer had said, "I got her kundli read. She is unlucky.”
On the work front, Vidya will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
