In Pics: Sonu Nigam, Vidya Balan Attend Pankaj Udhas Last Rites In Mumbai

Sonu Nigam, Vidya Balan Attend Pankaj Udhas Last Rites In Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The news of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas' passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from prolonged illness on Monday, 26 February, as per reports.
Musicians Shankar Mahadevan and actor Vidya Balan among others were spotted arriving at the house of the singer to pay their last respects.
Vidya Balan came to give tribute.
Anup Jalota also attended.
Sonu Nigam was present.
Shankar Mahadevan was also spotted.
