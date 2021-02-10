Was Given the Tag Plastic Chopra: PeeCee on Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka added that she was devastated. "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger would look back. I didn’t think my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow." The actor wrote that because of the botched-up surgery, the media termed her 'Plastic Chopra'.

"However, I decided to draw a line and not speak about it publicly. I am an entertainer. That’s what I’ve signed on to do, and that’s what I love doing. I’ll do my best to make you laugh, and I’ll do my best to make you cry, but just because I’m a public person doesn’t mean everything about my life has to be public knowledge. I get to choose what I share and when I share it", Priyanka wrote in Unfinished.

Priyanka also wrote that she ended up getting corrective surgeries to fix the damage.