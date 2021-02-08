A Director Asked Me to Fix My Proportions: PeeCee in 'Unfinished'

Priyanka further wrote that the director had told her that if she wanted to become an actor she should get her 'proportions' fixed. "He said he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment". The Sky is Pink actor then wrote that she left the meeting feeling 'stunned and small'. She also parted ways with the manager.

When asked about why she had broached the subject, Priyanka told Asian Style Magazine, “I’m a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal and I had to be tough. When entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn’t talk about the things I overcame. I’m much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It’s a story of my life from my eyes".

(With inputs from The Independent and Asian Style Magazine)