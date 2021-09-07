Cardi B and Offset Welcome Second Baby, Share Pics

In a statement to People, Cardi B and Offset said, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." The duo are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

Offset also shared a heart-warming photo wherein Cardi can be seen looking at Offset and the baby, with the caption, “Chapter 5.” Offset has three other children, Kalea, Kody, and Jordan from previous relationships.