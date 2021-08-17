Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments

Lizzo also defended herself against allegations that she was making music for 'white people'.

"I'm not making music for white people. I'm not making music for anybody. I'm a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I'm not serving anyone by myself... Everyone's invited."

Lizzo also spoke about how 'especially big Black girls' face abuse on social media. The singer added that she was “over” the negative comments, especially about her body, that she has faced throughout her career.

"I don't have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you protect onto me with your racism and your fatphobia. I don't have time for it. Anyways, I'm going to continue to be me. I'm going to be continue to be a bad b—,” she said after affirming that she will solely focus on the positives.