Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments

Lizzo dropped her single Rumors featuring Cardi B.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @lizzobeeating)
The Grammy winning singer Lizzo released the track Rumors featuring Cardi B recently. After its release, Lizzo took to Instagram live to address her fans and was overcome with emotion while talking about 'racist and fat-phobic attacks' she came across on social media. Cardi B also came to her defense on Twitter.
On the live video, that was reportedly taken down, Lizzo said, "On the days I feel I should be the happiest... I feel so down.”
She wiped her tears as she added, "Like, I hurt so bad.” She did not want to quote the hateful comments, reasoning that she did not want to "give them power”, adding that people were saying things about her that did not make sense. "It's fat-phobic, and it's racist and it's hurtful," she added.
The 33-year-old singer confessed that she felt under appreciated because she had worked "quadruple" the time to produce the track and the music video. In the live session Lizzo admittedly stated, "Sometimes I feel like the world just don't love me back.”
Lizzo also defended herself against allegations that she was making music for 'white people'.
"I'm not making music for white people. I'm not making music for anybody. I'm a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I'm not serving anyone by myself... Everyone's invited."
Lizzo also spoke about how 'especially big Black girls' face abuse on social media. The singer added that she was “over” the negative comments, especially about her body, that she has faced throughout her career.
"I don't have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you protect onto me with your racism and your fatphobia. I don't have time for it. Anyways, I'm going to continue to be me. I'm going to be continue to be a bad b—,” she said after affirming that she will solely focus on the positives.
At the end of the video, Lizzo assured fans that she was alright, thanking all those who’ve been supportive towards her, and added that there will definitely be more music.
Cardi responded to people who claimed that Rumors was not a big hit, although the song is only a few days old. "'Rumors' is doing great," Cardi wrote in one tweet. She also added screenshots of where the song stands on major streaming charts.
"Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist...” she wrote.
Published: 17 Aug 2021,01:20 PM IST