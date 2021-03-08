Virat Kohli Pens Note for Anushka, Daughter Vamika on Women's Day

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world", Virat wrote.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter on 11 January.