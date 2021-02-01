This is What Anushka & Virat's Daughter's Name Means

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter on Monday, 1 February, to share that she and Virat Kohli have named their daughter Vamika. The couple welcomed the child on 11 January.
With people rejoicing soon after the name was announced, The Indian Express contacted an astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who said that ‘Vamika’ is a Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga.
"The first letter of Vamika, ‘V’, has been taken from Virat’s name, and the last two letters, ‘ka’, derived from her mother’s name Anushka. But as per numerology it comes to number 3. Vamika stands for strength and power. The name also indicates success and peace. It is popular in Bengali as well as Malayali cultures", the astrologer told the publication.
A number of social media users also expressed their excitement at the name.
Sharing the name and the baby's first photo, Anushka wrote on Instagram, "" We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy".
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
