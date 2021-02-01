This is What Anushka & Virat's Daughter's Name Means

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter on Monday, 1 February, to share that she and Virat Kohli have named their daughter Vamika. The couple welcomed the child on 11 January.

With people rejoicing soon after the name was announced, The Indian Express contacted an astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who said that ‘Vamika’ is a Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga.

"The first letter of Vamika, ‘V’, has been taken from Virat’s name, and the last two letters, ‘ka’, derived from her mother’s name Anushka. But as per numerology it comes to number 3. Vamika stands for strength and power. The name also indicates success and peace. It is popular in Bengali as well as Malayali cultures", the astrologer told the publication.