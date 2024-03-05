Vikrant Massey Reveals The 'Toughest Part' Of Playing Manoj In '12th Fail'

Vikrant added that the toughest part for him was the emotional weight of playing the role. “The toughest part of this journey for me, however, was the emotional weight of playing this character. Someone who represents the dreams of millions of Indians. To tell a real India story that would resonate with the masses.”

He further said, “Even Manoj sometimes felt like he might not be able to fulfil his dream, and his entire outlook became bleak. The truth is that some people make it, some people don’t. This is one of the toughest examinations in the world, and it presents a daunting task. It’s not something that you can just walk in and clear.”