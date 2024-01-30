ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Vikrant Massey Poses With IPS Officer Who Inspired '12th Fail' Post Filmfare Win

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who served as an inspiration for the film, shared a photo with Vikrant Massey.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
The latest film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, titled 12th Fail, has garnered widespread love and praise. The lead actor, Vikrant Massey, was honoured with the Filmfare award for the Best Actor (Critics) category. In celebration of his win, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who served as an inspiration for the film, shared a photo with the actor, accompanied by a heartfelt note of appreciation.

Vikrant took to his Instagram account to share a picture with his Filmfare award and wrote, "We’re home. FINALLY!!! (red heart emoticon) Thank you @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @zeestudiosofficial & @filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."

On his Instagram Stories, Vikrant shared a picture with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Both of them smiled for the camera and held the award together. "Asli hero (Real hero)!" he wrote in the caption.

On the other hand the Sharma took to Twitter to write, ''Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhaane laata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar aata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to show another Manoj, then the love for him increases)."

12th Fail is a biographical drama that follows the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcomes poverty and becomes an IPS officer one day.

The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vikrant Massey 

