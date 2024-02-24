Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Name Their Son Vardaan; Share First Pics

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur named their son Vardaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 7 February. Taking to Instagram on 24 February, the couple shared the first pictures of their newborn and named him Vardaan.
The first picture featured Vikrant and Sheetal twinning in pink outfits with little Vardaan in their arms. The other photo featured a small toy with Vardaan's name imprinted on it.
In the caption of the post, Vikrant wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!!"
Have a look
Earlier this month, Vikrant and Sheetal announced the birth of their newborn with a personalised note which read, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. He will be seen next in The Sabarmati Report alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The film will hit the screens on 3 May.
