Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Name Their Son Vardaan; Share First Pics

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 7 February. Taking to Instagram on 24 February, the couple shared the first pictures of their newborn and named him Vardaan.

The first picture featured Vikrant and Sheetal twinning in pink outfits with little Vardaan in their arms. The other photo featured a small toy with Vardaan's name imprinted on it.