'Didn't Intend to Hurt Hindu Community': Vikrant Massey Apologises For Old Tweet

The 2018 tweet by Vikrant included an editorial cartoon featuring Sita telling Lord Ram, “I'm so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!” Along with the cartoon, Vikrant Massey had written on X [formerly Twitter]: “Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCase #Unnao #Shame.”

The tweet, which once again went viral on social media on Tuesday, has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, the actor received critical acclaim for his performance in 12th Fail. The film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is a biographical drama based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame hurdles to achieve the position of an IPS officer.