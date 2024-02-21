'Didn't Intend to Hurt Hindu Community': Vikrant Massey Apologises For Old Tweet

Vikrant Massey Apologises For Old Tweet.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Actor Vikrant Massey is facing controversy as an old tweet from 2018 has gone viral once again. The tweet, which also includes a cartoon featuring Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, has triggered fresh outrage on social media. The actor took to social media to apologise for the tweet on 21 February 2024.
Apologising for the same, Vikrant Massey, on Wednesday, said, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I'd like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I'd with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt. As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards”
The 2018 tweet by Vikrant included an editorial cartoon featuring Sita telling Lord Ram, “I'm so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!” Along with the cartoon, Vikrant Massey had written on X [formerly Twitter]: “Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCase #Unnao #Shame.”
The tweet, which once again went viral on social media on Tuesday, has since been deleted.
Meanwhile, the actor received critical acclaim for his performance in 12th Fail. The film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is a biographical drama based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame hurdles to achieve the position of an IPS officer.
