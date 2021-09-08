Vidyut Jammwal Recalls His Last Meeting With Friend Sidharth Shukla

Vidyut Jammwal pays a tribute to Sidharth Shukla, who passed away recently.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram to pay a tribute to his close friend Sidharth Shukla. Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth passed away due to a heart attack recently. Vidyut and Sidharth started their careers together as models. While Vidyut rose to fame with his films, Sidharth became popular through his TV shows.
Vidyut praised Sidharth for always being respectful towards women. The actor said Sidharth never spoke about the women in his life. "Sidharth Shukla is the only man I know who never took a woman's name. Whenever people asked him if he was in a relationship with any woman, he would never answer. I have never heard him mention a woman's name. This is a great quality in a man.”
Vidyut recalled meeting Sidharth's mother in a theatre once. "Commando 1 was my first film as a hero. I saw Shukla in the theatre that day. He didn't tell me he was going to watch the film. Sidharth was accompanied by his mother, who told me, "Vidyut, isne itni zidd ki mujhse ki first day show hi dekhna hai (He was adamant that he had to watch the first day first show only)".
Further speaking about Sidharth's mother Vidyut said, "Sidharth was raised by three strong women - his mother and sisters. That's why he was an ideal man. He respected everyone. His mom is simply amazing. Whenever I used to go to his house, she would cook food for me.”
Speaking about his last meeting with the late actor Vidyut said, "On 15 July I got a call from him, asking to meet. When he reached, he said the media was standing outside. We spoke about the pap culture and how some actors call up photographers to click them on various locations. However, Sidharth Shukla never called them. The media loved him a lot. He respected the paps. He was very gracious towards them.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined