Vidya Malavade on the Nickname 'Chak De! India' Team Gave Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Vidya Malavade has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was nicknamed 'Papa Bear' by the Chak De! India team. With the film completing 14 years, Vidya recalled working with Shah Rukh.

Speaking to The Times of India Vidya said, "Shah Rukh Khan is the most humble actor and he is incredibly patient. In Chak De! India, some of us were actors, some were players. He was both. Shah Rukh is a fantastic sportsman. We had a name for him on the set. We used to call him, ‘Papa Bear’. We all had these tiny crushes on him because, hello, he was Shah Rukh Khan!"