Chak De! India 2: Indian Women’s Hockey Coach's Suggestion to Shah Rukh Khan

The tweet was in response to Shah Rukh’s earlier tweet which read, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory." The Indian women’s hockey team faced Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics but the latter won for the bronze medal.

Shah Rukh Plan played the role of Kabir Khan in the sports drama Chak De! India. Kabir coaches the women’s hockey team in the film to rise from their underdog status to victory. This isn’t the first time the reel coach and real coach have interacted.

After the Indian women’s team, with Rani Rampal as the captain, entered the semi-finals for the first time in history, Marijne shared a picture with the entire team, and wrote, "Sorry family, I coming again later.”