'Chak De! India' Girls Cheer For Women's Hockey Team Ahead of Next Match
Here's a special message from the 'Chak De! India' team for the Indian Women's Hockey Team.
History was scripted when the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 at the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals on Monday to reach the semifinals for the first time. However, the team failed to qualify in the finals on Wednesday as they were defeated by Argentina. But there is still hope of another medal for the women's hockey team as they will now play the bronze match.
As the team gears up to face Great Britain on 6 August, the Chak De! India girls extended their support through The Quint. If India wins, it will be the team’s first Olympics medal in women’s hockey. Vidya Malavade, who played the captain of the Indian hockey team in the film, shared a few words of encouragement, while Sagarika Ghatge and Shubhi Mehta cheered them on.
