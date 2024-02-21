Vidya Balan Files Police Complaint Against Online Impersonator

Actor Vidya Balan had filed an FIR against an unknown person with Mumbai Police for impersonating her online and duping people of money, as per a report ANI.

The case was reportedly registered on 19 February after Vidya Balan learnt about the con and approached Mumbai police.

In continuation of the report, according to Mumbai police, an unknown person who created an identical Instagram ID asked people for money by assuring them of jobs. Khar Police has registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT.

An officer said that the accused had created a fake e-mail ID and Instagram and WhatsApp accounts in name. The accused then allegedly used these accounts to reach out to individuals in the entertainment industry, asking them for money by claiming to provide work opportunities.