'Vicky & Sunny Were Teenagers': Sham Kaushal Recalls His Battle With Cancer

Sham Kaushal opens up about his cancer diagnosis.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Director Sham Kaushal, father of actors Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago and doctors told him he wouldn't survive.
Sham revealed that Vicky and Sunny were only teenagers when he was diagnosed. However, he recovered from his long battle with cancer and called it the best phase of his life.
In his conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, Sham revealed that he had just finished his shoot for Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya in 2003 and returned home. "As soon as I got back, there were a lot of complications in my stomach. "Sometime in October, I had to get admitted to Nanavati Hospital."
The filmmaker revealed that after his surgery and biopsy, the doctors said that he wouldn't survive.
"Vicky was around 15, and Sunny was almost 14. I accepted the fact that I wouldn’t survive, so I prayed to God that I am not unhappy. I am 48. I started from nothing, and I have achieved a lot. You take me away, but if you are going to save me, then don’t make me a weak person. I can’t live like a weak person," he further said on Rajshri Unplugged.
Sham further shared that after 50 days of staying in the hospital and undergoing a few surgeries, he was discharged and eventually fully recovered.
"After they said I won’t survive, I saw the best days of my life. I won all the awards after 2003. My best films came after that. My kids became successful after that," he added.
Sham Kaushal is a well-known action director and stunt coordinator. His popular works include Kalank, Sanju, Ponniyin Selvan Part: I, Dangal, Bajirao Mastaani, and Gangs of Wasseypur, among many others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)