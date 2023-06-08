Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 6: Vicky Kaushal Film Remains Steady

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is going strong at the box office, as per reports. Within five days of its release, the movie surpassed the Rs 30 crore mark at the Indian box office. Despite having stiff competition from Kerala Story and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the Laxman Utekar's film has held its own.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is trending very well on weekdays… Absence of major film/s till #Adipurush should help #ZHZB score yet again in Weekend 2… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr. Total: ₹ 34.11 cr. #India biz."
The film saw a slight dip on day six, it managed to collect only 3 crore. However, despite the setback the film is doing well.
Vicky spoke about the success of the film to PTI, stating: “In the last five days, we have realised that this is what we would feel in all our meetings that people will connect with it. Now, that people are loving it, for us, it's even beyond numbers... To see families coming and watching the film is the real joy. Now that the film has worked in cinema halls, we are here to thank all of you."
Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight. While Vicky was last seen in Govinda Mera Naam.
