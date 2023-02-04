Veteran Singer Vani Jayaram Passes Away at 78

Singer Vani Jayaram has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
National award-winning singer Vani Jayaram, who was announced to receive the Padma Bhushan recently, has passed away. The singer died at her house in Chennai, and reports state that she had an injury on her forehead. She was 78 years old.
Jayaram had collaborated with some of the biggest composers across industries. She has sung in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tulu and Oriya. She won the National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer thrice. She has also received State awards from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, and Odisha.
Jayaram has worked with legendary composers including MS Ilaiyaraaja, RD Burman, KV Mahadevan, OP Nayyar and Madan Mohan, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined