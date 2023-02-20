Veteran Filmmaker SK Bhagavan Passes Away

The filmmaker along with his collaborator B Dorai Raj, who passed away in 2000, directed 49 movies. The pair were popularly known as Dorai-Bhagavan. The duo was closely associated with Dr Rajkumar.

The celebrated filmmaker last directed Aduva Gombe which got released in 2019 and had Anant Nag and late actor Sanchari Vijay in lead roles. He also directed a James Bond-style film Sandalwood.

Many took to social media to grieve the loss of the filmmaker, Playback singer-music producer Aniruddha Sastry tweeted, "The legend lives on!"