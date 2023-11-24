Veteran Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli Passes Away at 93
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Veteran filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passed away on Friday, 24 November. He was 93. As per reports, Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest.
The filmmaker was known for helming films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaan, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag, and Pati Patni aur Tawaif.
According to reports, Rajkumar went to shower in the morning and didn't come out for some time. Upon suspicion, his son Armaan broke down the door and found his father collapsed on the floor.
The filmmaker's funeral will reportedly take place on Friday evening.
Rajkumar's son, Armaan, has worked in several Bollywood films, including Dushman Zamana, Anam, Qahar, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, among others. He was last seen in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
