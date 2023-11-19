'Dhoom' Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away at 56

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 19 November. He was 56. The news was confirmed by his daughter, Sanjini, reported PTI.

According to Sanjini, the director was 'perfectly healthy'.

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell; he was perfectly healthy," Gadhvi's daughter told the news agency.