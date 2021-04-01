Veteran Composer Bappi Lahiri Tests Positive for COVID-19

Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after 'mild COVID symptoms' were detected. His daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed the news in a statement, "Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild Covid symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always."
His spokesperson urged everyone who came in contact with him to take precautions and get tested.
Recently, Bappi had posted a video to his Instagram informing that he had pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. "Maine register kiya hai, aap bhi register kijiye," (I've registered, and so should you) he says in the video. "As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight," he added in the caption.
The 68-year-old singer further encouraged his friends in the same age bracket to do the same and wrote, "Please pre-register in advance as this is much more efficient than walk-ins, which should be after 3pm."
Bappi recently remixed his hit song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re for Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan under the title Arey Pyar Kar Le. The song was originally picturized on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in Anil Ganguly's Saaheb. Popular in the late 1970s-80s for soundtracks like Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, and Dance Dance, he helped better integrate synthesized disco music with Indian cinema.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined