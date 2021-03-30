18 'Dance Deewane 3' Crew Members Test COVID-19 Positive: Report

There seems to have been a COVID-19 outbreak on the sets of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. As per a report by The Times of India, 18 crew members have contracted the virus, and producer of the show Arvind Rao has immediately arranged for a new set of people. The judges of the reality show are Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

General secretary of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees), Ashok Dubey, told the publication, "It's very unfortunate that so many people have tested COVID-19 positive. The show always does a pre-test for the cast and crew and therefore they had some time to get a new crew in place. The next shoot is on 5 April, and a test will be conducted again to ensure safety".

(With inputs from The Times of India)