Veteran Actor Farrukh Jaffar Passes Away Aged 88

Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar, who was last seen in the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo, passed away on Friday in Lucknow. She was 88.

Jaffar's grandson Shaaz Ahmad took to Twitter to confirm the news. "My grandmother and wife of Freedom fighter, Ex MLC Mr S.M.Jaffar and Veteran Actress Mrs Farrukh Jaffar passed away today at 7 pm in lucknow", he wrote.