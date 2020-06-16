Farrukh Jafar on How Her Impression of Big B Changed After Gulabo

Farrukh Jafar, the 88-year-old actor who played begum in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.
Despite heavyweight actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan leading Soojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, the story was driven by the women in the film, and the one who drives the plot of the film forward is Begum. Begum was played by 88-year-old actor Farrukh Jafar who was previously seen in Peepli Live, Swades and Sultan. She was the first announcer of Akashvani Lucknow and had done films for over five decades.
The Quint spoke to the 88-year-old actor, wherein she told us the joy she experienced when she got to know that she was working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
In the film we see Hindus and Muslims living in harmony under one roof, so when asked about it the actor said this is how it has been for ages but there are people now who are trying to destroy the brotherhood.
