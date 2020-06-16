Farrukh Jafar on How Her Impression of Big B Changed After Gulabo

Despite heavyweight actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan leading Soojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, the story was driven by the women in the film, and the one who drives the plot of the film forward is Begum. Begum was played by 88-year-old actor Farrukh Jafar who was previously seen in Peepli Live, Swades and Sultan. She was the first announcer of Akashvani Lucknow and had done films for over five decades.