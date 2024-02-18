Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal Pregnant With First Child; Actor Shares Pic

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan announced the arrival of his and Natasha Dalal's first child.
(Photo: Instagram)
On Sunday, Varun Dhawan announced the arrival of his and Natasha Dalal's first child. The couple have been married since 24 January 2021.
The actor took to his Instagram and shared a monochromatic photo, in which he was seen kissing his wife's baby bump.
Varun took to Instagram to write, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength."
Karan Johar, who launched him in Bollywood in the 2012 romcom Student of the Year, wrote, "Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!! welcome to best feeling in the world". While others such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Best news." Kusha Kapila and Armaan Malik also reacted with emojis.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to star in Prime Video's Indian instalment of Citadel. The show also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
