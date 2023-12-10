Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Animal’ Glorifies Misogyny or Entertains? Delhi Debates

Delhi on Animal movie, a director's responsibility & who is an Alpha Male?
During the promotional events of one of the most awaited movies of 2023, "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, the actors were seen talking about watching the movie as a fictional story and not taking it seriously. One of the reasons for such disclaimers was that the movie has been written, directed, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
After films like "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh," Sandeep promised "Animal" to be 10 times more violent than his previous movies, and so it was.
The Quint went around Delhi NCR to ask people: when filmmakers have the liberty to express their art, shouldn't there be some responsibility when it comes to mainstream cinema and the influence it has?
Audience reactions varied from 'Itna chalta hai' to 'Misogyny shouldn't be normalized in movies.' Some chose not to watch the movie, expecting it to be violent. Others who watched it said that the violence, misogyny, sexism, and brutality against women are essential for the portrayal of 'dark characters.'
We found some men who call themselves 'Alpha,' subscribing to the idea of masculinity shown in the movie. However, there were also those who said that, even though they liked the movie for 'entertainment purposes,' they do not agree with the narrow idea of masculinity it promotes.
The perception that the movie captures real and raw aspects of a relationship might be true if that reality involves domestic violence. At least, that's what the 2023 NCRB report shows. According to the 2022 data, crimes against women have increased by 4%, with 31.4% of cases involving cruelty by husbands and their relatives.
While some of our audience may be wise enough not to focus solely on the negative aspects of the movie and can detach themselves from it after leaving the cinema hall, what about the audience that absorbs the glorification of the characters and believes this is how men normally behave in their relationships?
