Varun Dhawan Unveils First Look of Upcoming Film 'Baby John'

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's 'Theri' remake has been titled 'Baby John'.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi have collaborated for the highly anticipated Baby John, touted as the 'biggest action entertainer.' On 5 February, the film's producers revealed the first-look poster along with a captivating video introducing Varun Dhawan's character.
The makers unveiled the film's first-look poster and a glimpse. Atlee shared the YouTube link to the glimpse and wrote, "Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer of the year 2024. #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas! (sic)."
Take a look at the teaser poster shared by Varun Dhawan.
For those unfamiliar, Baby John stands as the official Hindi adaptation of director Atlee's blockbuster Theri, which originally featured Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha, and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The remake is poised to bring action and drama for the Hindi-speaking audiences, generating significant excitement among fans.
Directed by A Kaleeswaran, the film is all set for a grand release in theatres on 31 May 2024.
