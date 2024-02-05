Who Is Barrister Varun Ghosh, the First Indian-Origin Australian Senator?

Varun Ghosh, has created history by becoming a member of the Australian Senate, representing Western Australia (WA).
It’s official! Indian-Australian barrister and the son of an immigrant, Varun Ghosh, has created history by becoming a member of the Australian Senate, representing Western Australia (WA). He has replaced Pat Dodson, who announced his retirement due to health reasons. The Labour Party confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter).
"The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have chosen Senator Varun Ghosh to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament," the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia announced on X.
The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed Varun to the team on X. He posted: "Welcome Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Fantastic to have you on the team."
Gosh’s parents moved to Australia from India in the 1980s and began working as doctors.
Born in 1985, Gosh joined the Labour Party in Perth at the age of 17, mentioned by IANS.
According to WAToday, the 38-year-old has an honours degree in law and arts from UWA. He also has a master's in law from Cambridge University in the UK.
He previously worked as a finance attorney in New York and as a consultant for the World Bank in Washington, DC.
In 2015, Gosh returned to Australia as a senior associate with King & Wood Mallesons, where he represented banks, resource companies, and construction companies in dispute resolution.
“I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high quality education and training should be available to everyone,” Gosh said in a statement published in WAToday.
