Varun Dhawan Responds To Criticism Over Lifting Gigi Hadid On Stage at NMACC
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre saw many celebrities from across the globe. Actor Varun Dhawan was also present during the event. On day two of the launch, Varun performed on stage alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and more. During his performance, he also brought along supermodel Gigi Hadid.
In a now-viral video, he can be seen lifting her up and spinning her around the stage. Many netizens called his act "embarrassing."
Take a look at the video here:
Varun Dhawan took to social media to write and clarify how she already knew what was going to happen, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning."
