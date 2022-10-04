Find Out Who Is Varun Dhawan's 'BAE' From The Industry

When asked about whether he was worried regarding the whole 'OTT versus theatre' debate Varun said, "If I am going to be brutally honest I was. My father gave his entire life to the film industry and that's also my bread and butter. From all corners, this negative energy and chatter has been hitting you".

Varun added, "The change took place after Jug Jugg Jeeyo released. When I connected with the audience, I found out that they really want to go to the theatres. Then, after four weeks, the film released on Amazon Prime Video. Jug Jugg Jeeyo doing well in both theatres and on OTT was a huge validation".

Varun also revealed who his BAEs are from the industry.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan