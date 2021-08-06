Tiger Shroff Shares Motion Poster for His Next Single Vande Mataram

He added, “#VandeMataram. It’s not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August."

‘Vande Mataram’ is directed by Remo D’Souza, composed by Vishal Mishra, and choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya, and Rahul Shetty. The lyrics have been penned by Kaushal Kishore.