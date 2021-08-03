Pinch 2 Promo: Tiger Shroff Says He is a 'Virgin' Just Like Salman Khan

Salman Khan was the first guest on the show which premiered on 21 July, wherein the actor responded to a social media user’s claim stating that he has a wife and a daughter in Dubai. Now, as Tiger Shroff will take the hot seat on the upcoming episode, the promo hints that the actor will be commenting on trolls that poke fun at the way he looks and even questioning the authenticity of him as Jackie Shroff's son. Tiger adds, “Just the fact that you have the power to say anything good or bad is sometimes scary.”