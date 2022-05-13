Ustad Zakir Hussain Bids Farewell to Late Pt Shivkumar Sharma; Pic Goes Viral

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's demise was the end of an era in the music industry. Several tributes poured in for the santoor maestro but the pictures of Ustad Zakir Hussain during Sharma's funeral proceedings have captured netizens' attention.

One is a photo of Hussain acting as the pallbearer for Sharma's mortal remains and another is of the former standing alone by the funeral pyre. One user wrote, "Ustad Zakir Hussain at Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral, sending off a friend of many decades. Together they created magic on stage on numerous occasions. Never seen a more poignant photograph."